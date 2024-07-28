West Brom, Stoke City and Sheffield United interested in Premier League striker

The Championship trio are all keen on a potential loan move for the attacker this summer as they prepare for the start of the new season next month. He was part of the Leicester City’s side who won the second tier title in the last campaign under Enzo Maresca before he left for Chelsea.

Cannon, 21, joined the Foxes on a permanent deal from Everton last year and he penned a bumper five-year contract at the King Power Stadium. He has since scored three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his future by journalist Nixon on Patreon, West Brom, Stoke City and Sheffield United are in the frame to land him on a temporary basis in this window. Steve Cooper has a big decision to make on what to do with the player.

Cannon’s chances of nailing down a place in Leicester City’s first-team in the top flight in the next campaign are slim so a move away would make sense.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has one cap under his belt so far in his career, would benefit from getting some regular football somewhere else.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Everton and was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels.

Cannon went on to play four times for the first-team at Goodison Park before being loaned out to Preston North End to get some experience.

The Merseyside-born man was a hit during his spell at Deepdale and scored eight goals in 21 outings.

Everton gave him the green light to leave full-time when Leicester City came calling.

What now for Leicester City man?

West Brom made the play-offs last term and could see Cannon as someone to bolster their striking department under Carlos Corberan as they hope for the same again.

Stoke City are gearing up for Steven Schumacher’s first full campaign in charge and the Foxes’ man would be an eye-catching addition for them if they were able to lure him to Staffordshire.

As for Sheffield United, they are busy on the transfer front right now as Chris Wilder aims to continue their ambitious recruitment drive with promotion the aim for the Blades.