Sheffield United want recent Brentford trialist after Southampton exit

Sheffield United are keen on a move for Stuart Armstrong following his exit from Southampton , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Sheffield United are eyeing an ambitious swoop for the Scotland international after he cut ties with Southampton at the end of last season. He helped the Saints win promotion to the Premier League following their play-off final win over Leeds United at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Armstrong, 32, officially became a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options. He has recently been on trial with Brentford and played in a pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Blades are now interested in luring him to South Yorkshire as they look to continue their recruitment drive. Chris Wilder’s side slipped out of the top flight in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three with Burnley and Luton Town.

Sheffield United eye free agent

Sheffield United could see Armstrong as someone to add more quality into their ranks.

He is a vastly experienced player and has made 507 games so far in his career. The Scotsman started out at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee United before Celtic snapped him up in 2015.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Armstrong became a key player for the Hoops before being lured away from Glasgow by Southampton. He linked up with the Saints in 2018 and went on to become a good servant to the Hampshire outfit.

The Inverness-born man played 214 matches and chipped in with 25 goals.

Southampton opted against retaining his services though as they gear up for life back in the top flight and that has opened the door for other teams to swoop in.

What now for Sheffield United target?

Armstrong would be a shrewd addition by Sheffield United. They have already delved into the market to bring in Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare and Harrison Burrows.

The Blades are eyeing more additions as they look to gain an immediate promotion next term.