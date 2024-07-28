Plymouth Argyle ace wanted by Crystal Palace

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is on the radar of Crystal Palace, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Plymouth Argyle are facing a battle to keep hold of the stopper this summer amid interest from elsewhere. Fellow Championship side Sheffield United are also believed to be keen on snapping him up in this window.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Cooper, who is 24-years-old, is key player for the Pilgrims but his long-term future at Home Park is up in the air at this moment in time. His contract expires in June 2025 meaning his current club risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, Crystal Palace are admirers and could move for him if Sam Johnstone heads out the exit door over the coming weeks.

Cooper is a key player for Plymouth Argyle and losing him would be a big blow.

He has been on their books for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of the Dorset outfit.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The ‘keeper represented the Pilgrims at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

He was handed his senior debut in 2017 at the age of just 17 in a league fixture against Blackburn Rovers and hasn’t looked back since.

Cooper has made 170 appearances in all competitions to date and has helped Plymouth Argyle rise from League Two to the second tier during recent years.

It is no surprise to see that other clubs have been keeping tabs on his progress as he is a decent age, has potential to get better in the future and has already played plenty of matches so far.

What next for Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace’s chances of landing Cooper will depend on Johnstone’s situation.

The Eagles would be able to offer the player the chance to play at the top level.

Wayne Rooney would need to find a replacement between the sticks if he was to depart.

Plymouth Argyle have a couple of friendlies coming up against Bristol Rovers and MK Dons before they head to Hillsborough on August 11th to take on Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen at this stage whether Cooper will be playing for them against the Owls.