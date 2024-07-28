Hull City, Hull City in talks with 26-year-old midfielder over move

28 July 2024
Hull City are in talks with SV Darmstadt midfielder Marvin Mehlem over a potential move to England, as per a report by Transfermarkt.

Hull City are reportedly trying to lure the Bundesliga.2 man to the Championship as they prepare for the start of the new 2024/25 season. They have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer as they wait for the right players to become available.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

Mehlem, 26, has been a key player for Darmstadt since joining them back in 2017. He has made 191 appearances in all competitions and has scored 21 goals.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Transfermarkt, a switch to the MKM Stadium may well be on the cards for him in this window as Tim Walter looks to bolster his ranks. His current club have confirmed on X that he is about to ‘change clubs’ and he was left out of their friendly against Coventry City this weekend.

Hull City linked with midfielder

Hull City could see Mehlem as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

They are short of bodies in their squad and the former Germany youth international may be seen as someone to compete with the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Xavier Simons in the middle of the park.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Mehlem rose up through the ranks at Karlsruher and crossed paths with Walter during his time there.

He went on to play 11 matches for their first-team as a youngster before being lured away by Darmstadt.

The Karlsruhe-born man helped the Lilies gain promotion to the Bundesliga last year but they struggled in the top flight last term, finishing bottom of the table.

Mehlem is now poised to move on in a new challenge in his career.

What next for Hull City?

Hull City were beaten 2-0 in their most recent friendly outing at home to Newcastle United.

Results haven’t been going their way in their pre-season matches but the main thing is that their players are getting minutes and boosting their fitness.

The Tigers need some new signings over the next couple of weeks ahead of their clash against Bristol City on Saturday 10th August.

