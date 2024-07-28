Birmingham City man could be thrown Championship lifeline by Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City winger Siriki Dembele is wanted by Blackburn Rovers , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Birmingham City may have a decision to make on the future of the attacker if an offer comes in from Blackburn Rovers. He joined the Midlands outfit in July last year and scored six goals in 37 games in all competitions last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Dembele, 27, was part of the Blues’ side who were relegated to League One last season after they finished in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United. His future is now up in the air amid attention from Ewood Park.

According to journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the player is on Rovers’ ‘wanted list’ as they hunt for some new signings under John Eustace. It has been a slow start to the window for the Lancashire side as they wait for the right targets to become available.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Birmingham City man wanted

Blackburn Rovers could see Dembele as someone to bolster their attacking department. He would give them something different on the wing if they were able to land his signature.

He started out with spells as a youngster up in Scotland with Dundee United and Ayr United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Ivory Coast-born man then played in the Nike Football Academy before stints in the Football League at Grimsby Town and Peterborough United.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dembele linked up with AFC Bournemouth in 2022 and was part of their side who won promotion to the Premier League during his first campaign there.

However, he struggled for regular game time with the Cherries and was loaned out to Auxerre in France to get some minutes under his belt before Birmingham City came calling.

What now for Blackburn Rovers target?

Blackburn Rovers’ manager Eustace knows the player well from managing him with the Blues.

A reunion could suit both parties involved as Rovers would bring in someone new and Dembele would be able to play at a higher level.

He is under contract at Birmingham City until 2026 so they are under no pressure to cut ties with him anytime soon. His situation will depend on what Chris Davies decides to do.