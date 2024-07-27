Interest in Wigan Athletic star ‘with the board’ as Hull City launch £4.5m bid

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed the board are now dealing with Charlie Hughes’ situation amid a bid from Hull City

Wigan Athletic have seen centre-back Hughes become a key asset over the last 18 months, and it felt like a matter of time before a higher league club like Hull City came calling.

The Tigers are in the market for a new man at the heart of defence after losing Jacob Greaves to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. It seems Latics academy graduate Hughes is who they’re turning to.



After reports of the Championship club’s interest, it has been widely said that a bid of £4.5m is in.

Now, Wigan Athletic boss Maloney has been quizzed on the matter.

Speaking to Wigan Today amid the persisting rumours of a Hull City swoop for Hughes, the Latics manager admitted that the board are now dealing with the situation. Maloney said:

“I think when it gets to this stage, it’s with the board… Ben, Mike Danson, Lucas Danson and Gregor will make those decisions.

“I’ll generally stay on the football side of it with Charlie, and our relationship can stay the way it is. All the rest will go to board level, which it should… they’ll ask my opinion, which of course I will give when asked.

“But the board has been really good, going back to last summer when they were incredibly good, and they’ve been excellent this year, and they’ll deal with it now.”

He would later add that he is remaining prepared for all scenarios. Hughes has been viewed as a strong contender for the Wigan Athletic captaincy, but a move away would leave Maloney with a new decision to make.

A fitting replacement

After losing a key asset and a crucial player, Hull City were always bound to turn to the transfer market to fill the gap left by Ipswich Town new boy Greaves.

In Hughes, the Tigers would be landing another highly impressive player who is also a big asset for the future. The youngster is expected to get better and better as time passes, and they could earn a sizeable profit on him in the years to come just as they did with Greaves.



Since breaking into the Wigan Athletic team, Hughes has cemented himself as one of the EFL’s brightest prospects. That has been cemented by his emergence as an England youth international, one of the few to do so outside a Premier League academy.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract until 2028, has played 75 times for his hometown club. In the process, he’s notched five goals and two assists, captaining the side on a number of occasions.

Deserving of a big step up

There’s no hiding that Wigan Athletic have big ambitions of their own. After some tough years, they’ll be determined to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season and keeping key players for that scrap will be key.

Among those they’ll want to retain is Hughes. Not only is his ability vital, but the leadership and mentality he possesses at such a young age makes him a key figure on and off the pitch too.

However, over the course of his 75 senior outings, he’s proven himself as a player above League One level.

A move up to a higher level is one that many fans have expected, albeit one they didn’t exactly want. Time will tell what decision is made over the Hull City bid, but matters seem to be advancing as the Latics board weigh up their next move.