Middlesbrough lodge near £1.5m bid for teenage midfielder, report claims

Middlesbrough have made a bid of near £1.5m for Bodrum FK midfielder Yusuf Sertkaya, according to Turkish news outlet Yeni Asir (via Sport Witness ).

Middlesbrough are in the market for more new recruits as they look to enjoy a more fruitful 2024/25 campaign in the Championship.

After arguably overachieving in the season prior, Boro were hampered by injuries last time around and lost some key players along the way. Michael Carrick’s side made a late push for the play-offs, but it proved too little too late.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

This time around, the aim will be to break back into the top six, and more new faces will help them do that.

Now, reports of a left-field move for Turkish teenager Yusuf Sertkaya have emerged.

Turkish news outlet Yeni Asir claim that Middlesbrough have bid €1.75m (around £1.48m) for the midfielder, who is on the books at Super Lig side Bodrum FK. Sertkaya is yet to make his debut for the club, but he played 28 times for Bursaspor before moving in January.

Having moved so recently, the 18-year-old talent is under a long-term contract with his current side until 2029. However, Boro’s bid could offer them the chance to make a sizeable profit in a short amount of time.

A deal to be done?

Few players make two transfers within half-a-year of each other, but that could prove to be the case for Sertkaya if reports of this attractive Middlesbrough offer are true.

The report says Bodrum paid just €170,000 (around £140,000) to sign the midfielder in January. It means they could sell him for more than 10x what they conjured up to bring him in earlier this year.

A profit like that surely gives any side a chance of a deal, let alone one like Boro who have several appealing factors for a prospect like Sertkaya.

Not only would he get the chance to play in an esteemed division just a step below the Premier League, but he could learn from a former midfield master in Carrick.

Current midfield options

Sertkaya may have experienced at a decent senior level but the teenager would likely be one for the long-term at Middlesbrough rather than someone who could come into the team straight away.

The latter is not out of the question given how Carrick has backed youngsters before. However, there are a number of solid options in the middle of the park at the Riverside already.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Hayden Hackney, Dan Barlaser, Riley McGree, Finn Azaz, captain Jonny Howson and new signing Aidan Morris all offer their services in midfield.

It would given Sertkaya some fantastic players to learn from and the competition for a place could only accelerate his development.