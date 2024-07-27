Leeds United, Burnley, Hull City eyeing midfielder after EFL release

Leeds United, Burnley and Hull City will all be aiming to battle it out for promotion from the Championship when the 2024/25 campaign comes around.

While the Clarets drop down after a dismal season in the Premier League, the Whites and the Tigers will be determined for success after coming up short last time around. Daniel Farke’s side were beaten in the play-off final while Hull, under Liam Rosenior, finished just outside the top six in 7th.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Now though, it seems the trio could go to battle in the transfer market before fighting it out on the pitch.

According to a report from French news outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds United, Burnley and Hull City are just three of the sides keen on signing midfielder Brahima Diarra on a free transfer. The 21-year-old is without a club after his deal with Huddersfield Town came to an end.

The second tier sides are far from the only ones keen though.

Premier League new boys Leicester City and Italian outfit Chievo Verona are said to be admirers of the Mali international, as are unnamed clubs in Belgium, two in France and another unnamed club in Italy.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A Championship lifeline?

Diarra is a product of the Huddersfield Town youth academy, impressing with the youngsters and out on loan with Harrogate Town before earning a first-team role at the John Smith’s Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder played 46 times for the Terriers, chipping in with four assists along the way.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It means Leeds United, Burnley and Hull City will have all seen what Diarra is capable of first hand. He’s a technical, skilful midfielder with exciting potential, so he could really kick on at his next club with plenty of game time and the right coaching.

The Paris-born prospect isn’t short of options, so he’ll have plenty to choose from as he weighs up his next move after leaving Huddersfield Town.

Smart business

In the cases of Leeds United and Hull City, signings are needed.

Farke needs to bolster his midfield ranks at Elland Road after Glen Kamara and Archie Gray‘s exits while a whole load of departures for the Tigers means Tim Walter needs backing in a big way before the season gets started.

Burnley meanwhile have an incredibly bloated squad and could do with some sales before signings come in.

Diarra may not be a signing that makes the headlines, but it would be a shrewd move for certain. He’s already proven himself as a talent at the level and will only get better, so bringing him in for nothing seems like sensible business.

The Championship trio aren’t the only ones aware of that though, so time will tell just where he ends up.