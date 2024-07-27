Charlton Athletic closing on deal to beat Blackburn Rovers in free agent chase

Charlton Athletic have been one of the busier clubs in League One as they look to build a squad capable of joining Blackburn Rovers and QPR in the Championship.

The Addicks are now under the lead of Nathan Jones, who took the reins in February to mark his first return to the dugout since a dismal stay at Southampton. After leading them to safety last time around, he now has his eyes on the promotion fight.

Now, it seems as though the South London outfit are closing in on another statement addition.

It was reported earlier this week that Charlton Athletic had held an interest in veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic following his departure from QPR. Following that, reporter Alan Nixon states on his Patreon that the Addicks are closing in on a deal.

The 37-year-old has had interest from Blackburn Rovers and former club Bournemouth. However, a starting role and a stay near his current home is Begovic’s preference, putting Jones and co in a strong position.

A deal will cost nothing given his status as a free agent.

A new-look goalkeeper department

Charlton Athletic boss Jones has been keen to revamp his goalkeeping options at The Valley ahead of the new season and a move for Begovic would put him one step closer to that.

Lewis Ward was released at the end of last season and Will Mannion has already been signed. He came in from League One rivals Cambridge United following the expiry of his contract.

Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer remain on the books, although the former may not be for long.

The former Barnsley man is set to join Burton Albion on a two-year deal. His exit could see Begovic come in, or vice versa, though it remains to be seen what the rest of the window holds for Maynard-Brewer.

If he is allowed to move on, it could be that another ‘keeper is wanted alongside Begovic and Mannion.

A veteran presence

Begovic spent last season as number one at QPR, so it’s not a surprise that Blackburn Rovers held interest in the Bosnian as they look to bolster their own goalkeeping ranks.

However, his desire for a starting role and living situation seems to have put Charlton Athletic in a good position to bring him in on a free transfer.

They’ll secure the services of an experienced goalkeeper with leadership abilities in the process. He should be a commanding figure behind the backline and an exemplary player in the dressing room and at the training ground for Jones and co.