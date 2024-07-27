Championship clubs target 24-year-old Celtic ace, loan offer made

Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh is a target for Championship clubs but KV Mechelen have made an offer, as per Sky Sports

Celtic academy graduate Welsh looks as though he could be allowed out ahead of the new season, and he’s not short of admirers outside of his native Scotland.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of a loan bid from Belgian side KV Mechelen. They would offer him top-flight football at a competitive level, but he could have options closer to home it seems.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Sky Sports add that ‘a number’ of clubs from the Championship are also interested in bringing Welsh in this summer.

It comes as Celtic assess their centre-back options for the new campaign. A fresh addition alongside star man Cameron Carter-Vickers may pave the way for the sought-after Welsh to head out, and it seems clubs are queueing up for his signature if the door opens for him to do so.

A needed move for Welsh?

While it remains to be seen what Championship sides are keen on Welsh and just what Celtic plan on doing with the Coatbridge-born defender, he could certainly benefit from a spell of regular game time, be that at Celtic Park or out on loan.

Welsh did spend some time out injured last season but when fit, he wasn’t a regular starter.

The 2023/24 campaign yielded 14 appearances for the former Scotland U21 international. That takes him to 66 in all competitions for the Scottish giants since coming through their youth ranks and breaking into their first-team around four years ago.

To continue his development, increased game time is a must. He’s shown what he can to at the level before but a move to the Championship could be ideal, though it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest is firmed up or if Welsh heads elsewhere.

After seeing the success winger Mikey Johnston had on loan in the Championship with West Brom, a second-tier loan for Welsh should be a consideration for both the player and parent club Celtic.

Johnston had been struggling for regular minutes in the Scottish Premiership so saw a loan exit sanctioned. After some scepticism upon his arrival, the Scot quickly became a star for Carlos Corberan and a popular figure among the Hawthorns’ faithful.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The 25-year-old’s stock has risen to a new high after managing seven goals and two assists in 20 games for the Baggies. He was key in getting to the play-offs and has returned north a better player.

If Welsh can make a move to the Championship and find a similar level of success, it could be the perfect move for his career.