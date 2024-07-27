Key Burnley player keen on overseas move after official bid

Burnley have received a bid from Fenerbahce for Sander Berge and the midfielder is keen on the move, according to Fotomac

Burnley endured a dismal 2023/24 campaign as they were relegated straight back to the Championship.

Upon their return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, there were high hopes for their chances of cementing a place back in the second-tier and kicking on once again. However, that didn’t prove to be the case, with a long season ending in relegation.

Kompany has since moved onto Bayern Munich and been replaced by Scott Parker. The two-time Championship promotion-winner will be determined to lead the Clarets back to the top-flight.

However, exits for key players seem inevitable, and interest in star man Sander Berge is emerging.

Fotomac claims that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an official bid for the Burnley midfielder. It is not said how the Championship club have responded, or what the sum of the offer is, but Norwegian international Berge is ‘keen’ on joining the side.

The Istanbul giants are on the hunt for a return to the top of the Turkish game after coming 2nd in the Super Lig last season. They’re under the management of legendary boss Jose Mourinho, whose drawing power could make a move tough to turn down for Berge.

A shining light

In a really tough season at Turf Moore, Berge was a standout.

He had impressed in the Premier League before with Sheffield United. As such, it was perhaps surprising that he had dropped down to the Championship with them in the season prior.

However, after making that bold step, he inspired their return to the top-flight, though the right time had come for a change of scenery and a switch to Lancashire awaited.

The 26-year-old chipped in with two goals and two assists in 40 games for Burnley across all competitions. His driving runs from midfield, eye for a pass and defensive contributions displayed he can be an influential player at a high level.

The right move?

Dropping to the Championship once again should not be on Berge’s agenda.

Burnley will hold ambitions of returning to the Premier League and should they succeed, they will need players like the Norwegian powerhouse upon their comeback.

However, if it means spending another season of his prime in the Championship, an exit must be eyed. Fenerbahce could be that route out, offering Berge the opportunity to play at a high level and broaden his horizons once again.

Time will tell what decision he makes, and how serious Fenerbahce are about signing him. But, this could be the right move for the midfielder.