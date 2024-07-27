‘Not down to me’ – John Eustace gives honest answer as Ipswich Town push for Blackburn Rovers star

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has insisted an exit deal for Sammie Szmodics will be down to the clubs to agree this summer.

Blackburn Rovers star Szmodics has – as expected – been at the centre of persistent transfer speculation this summer, with promotion-winners Ipswich Town heavily linked.

Reports have said the Tractor Boys have seen a bid for the Republic of Ireland international knocked back. However, as Kieran McKenna prepares his side for the step up, it’s highly likely that they come back with another offer.

It comes after Szmodics netted a stunning 33 goals across all competitions in 48 games. He was crucial in keeping Rovers in the Championship, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Now, Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has been quizzed on the latest.

Speaking honestly with the Lancashire Telegraph, the former Birmingham City boss admitted that it will be between the two clubs to agree a deal if Szmodics is to leave. And, while he would love to retain the 28-year-old, he understands that ‘what will be, will be’.

“Listen, it’s down to the two clubs, it’s not down to me,” Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace explained.

“Sam was magnificent for us last year, I want to keep him. He’s a top player, I don’t want to lose him. But what will be, will be.

“He’s been a great servant to us, whatever happens. I have spoken to him on a few occasions and he just wants to get fit and ready for the first games of the season.

“He might be in the squad [today, vs Wigan Athletic], I am not too sure at the moment. We have to decide whether we think it’s the right thing to do.”

Little say in Szmodics exit

Blackburn Rovers managers of recent years will be more than aware that there isn’t much wiggle room when it comes to transfers at Ewood Park.

That has especially been the case in recent windows. Owners Venky’s have been entangled in a row with the Indian government that has seen a further tightening of the purse strings.

As such, when the opportunity arises to cash in on a big asset like Szmodics, it is often taken. Signings have also been limited, with the loans and free transfer markets heavily relied upon by the club’s recruitment team.

It means that if an acceptable offer for Szmodics comes in, Blackburn Rovers may be resigned to letting him go. They can still stand firm when bids arrive, as they should for such a valuable player, but if an agreement is reached between the two clubs, there’s not much Eustace or anyone else will be able to do it seems.

A deserved step up

It’s not a rarity that a standout Championship player earns a move to a higher level.

After 27 goals in 44 league games that inspired Blackburn Rovers to safety, it seems that Szmodics may well become one of the latest to earn the jump up to the top of the English game.

Szmodics has worked his way up the ladder the long way, starting with Braintree Town before a move to Colchester United. He earned a move to Bristol City after but amid limited game time, serial talent spotters Peterborough United snapped him up.

Szmodics’ starring stint there got him to Blackburn Rovers, and having become a standout there too, the Premier League may await him next.