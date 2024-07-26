West Brom set sights on La Liga man along with Sheffield United

West Brom are keen on a swoop for the La Liga attacker as they hunt for some new signings ahead of the start of the new Championship season. They reached the play-offs last term under Carlos Corberan but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Southampton.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Kaba, 28, is under contract at Las Palmas until the summer of 2027 so they are under no pressure to cash in on him right now and can wait for the right offer to arrive for his services. He made the move to Spain 12 months ago and has since scored only once in 17 league games.

In this latest update regarding his situation by La Provincia (via Sport Witness), the Baggies are eyeing up a move for him in this window. However, fellow second tier rivals Sheffield United and Cardiff City have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

West Brom could see Kaba as someone to bolster their attacking options.

As for Sheffield United, they may have identified him as a potential replacement for Oli McBurnie, who has gone the other way to Las Palmas in a surprise move.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Kaba has experienced English before. He had a loan spell at Cardiff City during the 2022/23 campaign and found the net on eight occasions for the Bluebirds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinea international, who has 21 caps under his belt so far in his career, has also had spells in the past Elche, Dijon and Midtjylland.

What next for in-demand La Liga man?

Kaba doesn’t appear to be short of options and has a decision to make on where to go next.

He still has a few years left on his deal at Las Palmas so a transfer fee will be required in order to lure him away.

The forward would give West Brom something different up front and more of a target man type of option.

Sheffield United have already brought in Kieffer Moore in his position so it remains to be seen if Chris Wilder wants another player of that ilk.