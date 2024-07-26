Overseas club steps up chase for Watford star, improved bid made

Watford star Hoedt has spent the last year and a half with the Hornets after joining from Belgian side Anderlecht in January of 2023, making 63 appearances in all competitions since his induction at Vicarage Road.

His eye-catching performances in yellow have caught the attention of many clubs in Europe, most notably a Trabzonspor. The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their backline after conceding the most goals out of the teams who finished in the top four of the Turkish Süper Lig last season.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Papara Park has already seen the first of many incomings with the addition of fellow central defender Stefan Savić arriving from Atlético Madrid.

However, it seems Trabzonspor are insistent on adding Hoedt to their ranks as well, offering an improved €1.5m for the Watford ace, stepping up from their original €1.25m bid, according to Karadeniz Gazete.

There have been claims that Hoedt has agreed personal terms with the club however from recent developments it seems both clubs are unable to agree on a fee as of yet.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Can Watford cope without Hoedt?

Being the current club captain, it would be a huge blow if the Hornets were to lose the Dutchman.

Hoedt has not featured in any Watford pre-season fixtures since this news broke, only featuring once in a 1-0 win over Boreham Wood back in early July. However, Tom Cleverley has said knocks have set him back several times and while he understands there is speculation, but there is no movement as of yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

With the addition of ex-Bayern Munich defender Antonio Tikvic to the Hornets squad for the season, another option at the heart of defence has already come through the doors. The 20-year-old arrived on Monday on a season-long loan after spending the bulk of pre-season training at London Colney.

With Hoedt’s pre-season appearances scarce, perhaps a move away is indeed on the cards.

Breaking themselves down again?

It’s no secret to Watford fans that there are financial problems with the club. If a fee is to be eventually reached, expect indignation amongst a majority of fans who will become further disgruntled at their squad being weakened rather than improved.

The sales of Ismael Kone and potentially young starlet Yaser Asprilla have mainly had an incentive for profit to rebuild their financial status rather than improving the talent they have at the club.

With Trabzonspor still heavily in pursuit of Hoedt, there is very little confidence amongst fans already that quality talent will be brought in to replace the big gaps left by their outgoings.

If Hoedt is to leave, this would leave a total of four first-team centre backs at the club to play in a three centre-back formation, leaving Watford with a big gap to plug before the season begins.