3 Kenneth Paal alternatives Watford must consider amid persisting interest in QPR star

Watford remain on the trail of QPR left-back Kenneth Paal, according to Darren Witcoop , after reports first emerged earlier this summer.

Watford have just one senior left-back within their ranks as things stand, 22-year-old James Morris, so the Hornets are understandably keen to bulk up the left side of their defence.

Paal has been a first team regular for QPR since signing from PEC Zwolle in 2022 and has impressed during his 87 outings to date. As such, it’s no surprise that he has caught the eye of potential admirers.

His contract situation means a deal is feasible, as the Rs could look to cash in with his deal up next summer.

However, in case Watford are unable to strike a deal for the 27-year-old, here are three alternatives that Tom Cleverley should consider…

Jordan Zemura – Udinese

Watford have put their Udinese association to good use over the years and they should consider doing so again here, as 24-year-old Zemura could provide an exciting option for Cleverley.

Having spent time with QPR and Charlton Athletic during his youth career, he eventually graduated from Bournemouth’s academy and spent three years with the first team before making the switch to Serie A.

The Zimbabwe international featured 61 times for the Cherries before joining Udinese last summer where he has since made 29 appearances in the Italian top flight, registering one goal and one assist.

He could be an ambitious suggestion but given the link between the two clubs, a deal could be there to do for Watford.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – Manchester City

Having earned rave reviews after breaking onto the scene at Manchester City, Wilson-Esbrand’s stock has lowered slightly in recent seasons after a number of loan spells.

He spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Coventry City, making 14 appearances, then the first half of last season with Stade Reims, making 13 appearances, before finishing the campaign with Cardiff City where he made 11 appearances.

Wilson-Esbrand managed one goal and one assist in that time, both of which came for Reims, and now seems like the perfect time for the 21-year-old to settle down and get a full season of senior football under his belt.

Certainly a talent in need of fine tuning, perhaps Watford could be a happy stomping ground for the England U21 international.

Omar Richards – Nottingham Forest

Now 26, Richards’ spell at Bayern Munich possibly hindered his development more than it helped it.

Previously a promising young asset at Reading, the defender signed for the German giants in 2021 but made just 17 appearances before Nottingham Forest brought him back to England the following season.

Injury kept him out of Forest’s plans for their first season back in the Premier League and he spent the last campaign on loan with Olympiacos where he managed just 14 appearances.

Richards is still at a decent age to develop and he’s unlikely to be a regular first team feature for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. It means dropping back into the Championship on a permanent deal could be beneficial for Richards if Watford boss Cleverley is able to get him back to fine form.