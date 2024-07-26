Watford in talks over six-figure swoop for 19-year-old talent

Watford are in talks to sign Fluminense centre-back Kayky Almeida, according to a report from The Athletic

Watford are looking to further strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season.

Manager Tom Cleverley is tasked with shaping the squad to his liking after taking over the permanent role at Vicarage Road towards the end of the last campaign. He will be looking to lead the Hornets up the Championship in his first role in the first-team dugout.

Plenty of youngsters have come through the doors at Vicarage Road over the years, many to great success. Now, it seems a new prospect could be on the way in.

The Athletic reports that Watford are in advanced talks to sign 19-year-old Kayky Almeida, who is on the books with Brazilian giants Fluminense. The current deal in the offing comes in at €1m (a little over £840,000).

If a deal is completed, the plan would be to send the youngster on loan to a European club.

Almeida is a left-footed centre-back who has been a regular for Fluminense at youth level. He’s under contract until the end of 2027, but it seems as though he’ll be heading for the Championship before he can see out that long-term deal.

He has played once for the Fluminense first-team and this move should see him make that step up on a more permanent basis.

Centre-back options

Kayky Almeida may be heading straight out on loan to Europe if he does join Watford, but his signing will further bolster their options at the heart of defence for the years to come.

As touched on before, the Hornets are regularly looking to bring new prospects into their ranks and this move marks them doing so once again.

Existing centre-back options include new signing Antonio Tikvic, Ryan Porteous, Mattie Pollock, Francisco Sierralta and Wesley Hoedt. However, the latter is being heavily linked with a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor.

As such, with the club planning to loan Almeida out upon arrival, it seems highly likely that they will pursue another option at the back in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Another South American star

Almeida wouldn’t be the first prospect to join from Fluminense, let alone South America.

Joao Pedro, Richarlison and Matheus Martins all joined Watford from the Brazilian club. The region as a whole has been a fruitful market for the club to recruit from though.

Yaser Asprilla signed from Colombian outfit Envigado while Cucho Hernandez and upcoming prospect Jorge Cabezas also came over from that nation.

It will be hoped there is more success to come from the region as a move for Almeida pushes on.