Free agent unlikely to sign Swansea City contract

Swansea City are unlikely to see Jamie Paterson sign a new deal this summer, according to BBC Sport (live blog, 25.07.24, 11:22).

Swansea City offered the player a new deal at the end of last season and he is yet to sign it ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. His previous contract expired in late June and he is now officially a free agent.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Paterson, 32, has been a key player for the Championship side over the past few years but is not expected to return. He will now be weighing up his next move in the game as he hunts for a new home.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BBC Sport, the Swans’ boss Luke Williams has been ‘keen’ to keep hold of him. However, it is likely that he has played his last game for the club now and they have swooped for attacking duo Eom Ji-Sung and Goncalo Franco.

Swansea City signed Paterson back in 2021 and he has since been a useful player for the Welsh outfit.

He has made 107 appearances in all competitions and has scored 17 goals, eight of which came last season.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Coventry-born man can play on either wing or in an attacking midfield role.

Paterson started his career at Walsall as a youngster and broke into their first-team in 2010 before Nottingham Forest snapped him.

He spent three years with the Reds, some of which he spent away on loan at Huddersfield Town, before joining Bristol City.

The Robins landed him in 2016 and he was a hit during his time at Ashton Gate, scoring 26 goals in 157 matches.

Paterson also had a temporary stint at Derby County before linking up with Swansea City.

What now?

The Swans’ hopes of luring him back are fading away fast.

He hasn’t had a pre-season though and the clock is ticking for him to find a new team before the campaign begins.

Paterson would be a useful addition for another club and is vastly experienced. He may be biding his time though as he waits for the right opportunity.