Striker moves elsewhere after failed £2.5m Sunderland bid

Sunderland made a £2.5m bid for an unnamed striker earlier this month who has now moved elsewherer, according to reporter Michael Graham

Sunderland are on the lookout for more new recruits as manager Regis Le Bris bids to shape the squad to his liking ahead of next season.

Three new signings have come through the doors at the Stadium of Light, two of which were under the Frenchman’s lead. Simon Moore arrived before Le Bris’ appointment, but Alan Browne and Ian Poveda have come in on free transfer deals since.

Further additions are wanted with the striker position a matter of priority. The Black Cats have been lacking a talisman for some time, and if they want to push further up the Championship table, that matter needs to be resolved.

Recent reports of a swoop for Alexandre Mendy have ramped up, but it seems he’s not the only one eyed.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham has said that Sunderland made a £2.5m bid for an unnamed striker earlier this month amid questions over the rumoured Mendy swoop.

While it remains to be known just who the striker is, it seems they won’t be heading to Wearside. Replying to another question on the bid, Graham confirmed the bid was not successful and the player went elsewhere.

The time to ramp up business

Sunderland have had highs and lows in the transfer market in recent years. There have been some smart recruits brought in with their model but some have fallen short of expectation.

At other times, the club hierarchy have failed to address glaring issues entirely.

One big criticism was a lack of experience in the ranks, but between moves for Moore, Browne and Poveda, the Black Cats have brought in three players who have all proven their abilities at this level before.

More signings are needed though, especially up front. The £2.5m bid suggests their lack of a striker signing thus far is not for a lack of trying, but expectant fans will want tangible results, not just efforts.

Hopes for next season

After a long spell with a lack of direction, there should be hope of a better season for Sunderland.

Le Bris is a manager with experience at a good level and some of the football played this summer has been impressive. As such, with some more of his own signings and more time to embed his ways at the Stadium of Light, hopefully the Black Cats can push back towards the right end of the table.

He needs to be backed in the transfer market over the remainder of the window though, and that includes zeroing in on a top striker target and getting them through the door.

Once that is done, expect hopes for the new season to increase even further.