3 Ben Nelson alternatives Sunderland must eye amid rival Championship interest

Sunderland are preparing for a third consecutive season in the Championship following their promotion from League One in 2022.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Black Cats have made three additions so far during the transfer window, whilst six departures have also taken place at the Stadium of Light.

A possible fourth addition could be Leicester City’s 20-year-old defender Nelson, with reporter Michael Graham recently stating that Sunderland made an enquiry over his availability whilst a number of other second tier sides also want the England U20s ace.

Told #SAFC have made an enquiry about taking Leicester defender Ben Nelson on loan. Enquiry is all it is at this stage though and a number of other Championship clubs want the England U-20s centre back. pic.twitter.com/EeK6Zzu1vW — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 24, 2024

Should the Wearside outfit fail to strike a deal for Nelson, here are three alternative centre-backs that Regis Le Bris should consider…

Tyler Bindon – Reading

Reading centre-back Bindon burst onto the scene last season, making his senior bow and maintaining his spot in the starting XI for the majority of the campaign. The New Zealand international signed for the third tier outfit last summer from the Los Angeles FC academy and impressed so much during pre-season that Ruben Selles threw him straight into the fold.

The 19-year-old featured 44 times in all competitions for the Royals and showed great promise as he helped aid his side towards safety whilst chipping in with two goals and an assist.

The versatile teenager is out of contract next summer and his stock is only expected to rise should he repeat or better his output from the last campaign.

With there bound to be plenty of potential suitors, Sunderland should consider swooping in for the Reading man this summer in case they can strike a cut-price deal before interest heats up.

Jadel Katongo – Manchester City

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

From a possible permanent deal to a loan move, Manchester City’s Katongo could be an excellent temporary option for the Black Cats.

The England youth international defender was sent on loan to League One last season and shone as he featured prominently for an exciting Peterborough United side.

Katongo played 43 times in all competitions for the Posh, scoring two and assisting three alongside contributing to 12 clean sheets. The teenager was mainly utilised as a right-back, although did feature as a defensive midfielder and a central defender, the latter position of which he is naturally accustomed to.

He is one that appears ready for the step up to the Championship and Sunderland would be wise to add him to their ranks if possible.

Ousmane Camara – Angers SCO

The Black Cats have been no stranger to the French market in recent years. With that said, Angers SCO defender Camara could prove to be a tidy addition either permanently or on loan.

The former France U20 international has struggled for game time since joining Angers from Paris FC in 2022. He had made 35 appearances as a teenager for his former suitor in Ligue 2 during the 2021/22 season, though has managed just 18 outings in all competitions over the past two campaigns.

The 21-year-old’s progress seems to have slightly halted due to lack of opportunities and a fresh start might be exactly what Camara needs to kick on once again from his promising displays as a teen.

Sunderland already boast a French contingent in their dressing room, and the Black Cats should definitely be prepared to gamble on the Ligue 1 prospect.