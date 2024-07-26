Stoke City face Sheffield United battle in centre-back pursuit

Stoke City are joined by Sheffield United in targeting Australian defender Harry Souttar according to, reporter John Percy.

Stoke City sold towering centre-back Souttar to Leicester City for a sizeable £15m fee just last year, but the Potters are now said to be eyeing a reunion with the 25-year-old who has been made available for loan.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

They are not alone in their desire to land Souttar, however. Reporter John Percy states that recently relegated Sheffield United are also keen on striking a deal for the Leicester ace.

#lcfc defender Harry Souttar is a target for Championship clubs including Sheffield United and former club Stoke. Australian international set to go out on loan for the season #sufc #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 25, 2024

Steven Schumacher currently has just three centre-backs at his disposal, namely Ben Wilmot, Ben Gibson and Michael Rose, so it is no surprise to see that the Stoke boss is eager to add another body into his back line.

The Blades are in the same boat, as Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson make up Chris Wilder’s options at the centre of defence.

Other potential suitors are bound to have been alerted of the Australia international’s availability, though Stoke City supporters will now surely be hoping that his previous allegiance with the Potters has a part to play in his decision.

Born in Scotland, Souttar spent time with Brechin City Boys, Celtic and Dundee United in his youth career before graduating from the latter’s academy in 2015.

His time with the Terrors was cut short, however, as after making just three senior appearances he was snapped up by Stoke City in 2016.

He returned to his homeland in 2018, having represented Scotland at U17 and U19 levels, to join Ross County midway through the campaign. He made 13 appearances for the Staggies, though was unable to help them avoid relegation.

Midway through the following season, Souttar was sent on loan again, this time to Fleetwood Town.

The former Celtic youth prospect excelled with the Cod Army and proved himself to be a pivotal member of their squad, so much so that he returned for the entirety of the following campaign and racked up a total of 52 appearances over both spells.

Souttar switched allegiances during his time at Highbury Stadium, earning his first call-up for the Australia U23s and later making his senior debut for the Socceroos where he scored a brace in a 5-0 victory over Nepal, before repeating the same feat in a 7-1 win against Chinese Taipei.

Fleetwood Town finished 6th that season, but were unable to win promotion via the play-offs as Souttar arrived back at Stoke City for the 2020/21 season.

After two-and-a-half years in the Potters’ first team, which did include a season-ending ACL injury during the 2021/22 campaign, he made his permanent exit to join the Foxes in the Premier League.

The defender struggled for game at the King Power Stadium so had little impact on their relegation to the Championship, but opportunities remained limited last season as Leicester City won promotion and new boss Steve Cooper has seemingly rendered him surplus to requirements.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Summer transfer activity

Schumacher has recruited three new faces so far this summer whilst a further six have been released by Stoke City.

Joining from Norwich City on a free transfer was the previously mentioned Gibson, whilst Eric Bocat and Viktor Johansson both signed for undisclosed fees from Sint-Truiden and Rotherham United respectively.

From the six released, only two have found new clubs at this stage. Tom Edwards made the move to Salford City and D’Margio Wright-Phillips joined Beerschot V.A. following his successful loan deal with the Belgian outfit.

On the other hand, Tyrese Campbell, Wesley Moraes, Ciaran Clark and Blondy Nna Noukeu are still free agents with the upcoming campaign now right around the corner.