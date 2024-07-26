Sheffield United, Burnley dealt blow as Premier League midfielder jets overseas for transfer

Sheffield United and Burnley are both gearing up for a return to Championship football after one-season stays in the Premier League to forget for both clubs.

The Blades were dealt blows before the campaign started by losing star men Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, with the latter moving to Turf Moor. That was just the start of their problems, with a change in management failing to inspire a turnaround.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

As for the Clarets, their improvements were too little too late. They also rarely looked to be in with a chance of staving off the drop.

After battling relegation, the two will fight for promotion next season, or that will be the aim anyway. However, amid recent links between Sheffield United, Burnley and Lewis O’Brien, it seems both sides are set for disappointment in that battle.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Nottingham Forest have green-lighted a move to the United States for the 25-year-old. He’s set to join LAFC on loan with a £5m option to buy.

The chance to play and live Stateside again after a previous stint with D.C. United swayed O’Brien.

Time to look elsewhere

O’Brien would have been a good signing for either Sheffield United or Burnley.

He has proven himself at Championship level before, offering an energetic and well-rounded presence in the middle of the park. When he moved to Nottingham Forest, it marked a deserved step up to the Premier League, though chances there have been few and far between for the former Huddersfield Town star.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

After returning to the Championship on loan with Middlesbrough last season, many may have expected the Colchester-born midfielder to come back to the level again.

However, amid an understandably attractive offer from LAFC, it’s the States where he heads next.

It means Sheffield United and Burnley will have to look elsewhere if their search for another option in the middle of the park.

Different situations

O’Brien may have been welcomed by both sides but links to Sheffield United made more sense.

Chris Wilder is in dire need of more recruits at Bramall Lane after a number of players moved on following relegation. Depth is needed, but he also requires further quality in the midfield amid doubts over Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza’s futures.

As for Burnley, their squad looks rather overcrowded. Before more new faces come through the doors, Scott Parker and co could definitely benefit from offloading players.

O’Brien isn’t necessarily a needed signing at Turf Moor at this stage. Perhaps the door would have opened for him to come in, but adding more players when the squad is massively bloated may not have been the smartest of moves.