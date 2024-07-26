Opinion: QPR must take action over 19-year-old star to avoid Sinclair Armstrong repeat

QPR have seen young star Sinclair Armstrong move on from the club this summer, with Bristol City snapping him up.

QPR brought Armstrong in from Shamrock Rovers as an upcoming prospect in 2020 and developed him into a first-team striker.

There’s no hiding that the Irishman isn’t the finished article quite yet. However, the best years are ahead of Armstrong with his physical profile and work rate making him a handful for defenders at any level.

As such, after triggering a 12-month contract extension, it was hoped the Rs could extend his stay further. That proved not to be the case though, and with his contract up next summer, a sale was their best option.

Bristol City snapped him up, but in an ideal world, Armstrong would have been tied down to a new deal long ago. That would have allowed him to keep developing under their watch.

QPR can’t rewrite or amend the matter now with Armstrong gone. They can learn from it though, and take a more proactive approach with their next stars for the future.

With that said, one prospect they must take action over is Rayan Kolli.

One to watch

Kolli has been on the radar of QPR fans for a little while now. The London-born prospect, who represents Algeria at youth level, has been putting in impressive performances in the youth setup for some time and has tasted senior action too.

He’s played 11 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with one assist. Kolli’s displays have had him calling for more opportunities before but amid some eye-catching appearances in pre-season, clamour for the youngster to be involved is growing.

He may have played only aa handful of times under Marti Cifuentes, but his pre-season involvement suggests the Spanish boss is aware of the talent he possesses.

Little has been said over the plans for Kolli heading into the new campaign. However, regardless of their thinking, a new contract for the winger must be a matter of importance.

Fending off admirers

QPR may well welcome loan interest in Kolli. Sending him out temporarily could be ideal if he’s not going to get first-team chances next season, but tying him down to a new deal is a must if that is the plan.

Otherwise, he could return next summer with his deal ending. That would put the Rs in a tough position if the youngster was to explore other options as it would leave them with little say in fending off admirers at that stage.

Like with Armstrong, clubs could start to sniff around Kolli if they notice he could be available for nothing next summer, or maybe even on the cheap before the current window ends.

It would be a deserved show of faith in his abilities and a quick message to supporters that they’ve learned from the Armstrong saga by securing the long-term future of one of their promising upcoming players.