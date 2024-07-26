Portsmouth still considering move for former Manchester City prospect

Portsmouth are still casting eyes over ex-West Ham and Manchester City prospect Jamal Baptiste, reports The News

Portsmouth and John Mousinho have been busy preparing for their first Championship campaign since 2011 after securing promotion from League One last season and are looking to bolster their defence.

Jordan Williams has come in from Barnsley, but further additions are being targeted.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Currently, 20-year-old Jamal Baptiste appears to be an option. The youngster is currently a free agent after being released by Manchester City at the beginning of this summer.

Portsmouth have brought Baptiste in as a trialist and after a couple of appearances in pre-season, The News confirms the Championship new boys are still casting eyes over the defender as they weigh up a free transfer move.

Baptiste was rated highly within the West Ham hierarchy, notably being touted as the “next Rio Ferdinand” by club legend Carlton Cole. However, the Englishman left at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season as he felt ready to be in a first-team environment, but has struggled since to break into first-team football.

A brief stint on loan with Belgian side Lommel SK after his move to Manchester City saw him make only three league appearances in 2023, and after being released without playing once in Manchester, he now begins a hunt for regular first-team football back in England.

A smart transfer for Pompey?

Baptiste has already featured in a number of friendlies already for Portsmouth, with wins against Gosport Borough, Havant & Waterlooville and Bognor Regis Town all featuring an appearance from the defender.

He has impressed with his defensive work as a right-sided centre-half, alongside earning praise from Mousinho who thought “he was very calm and composed on the ball”. With defender Regan Poole currently missing from the Pompey squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, it would be in Pompey’s best interests to be in the hunt for a replacement.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Mousinho however insists that there are still a number of ways it could pan out for Baptiste, and despite there being just over a fortnight until Portsmouth travel to Leeds United to kickstart the new campaign, the defender still remains within their setup.

Time will tell whether he can earn a deal, but the chance remains for him to stay it seems.

More signings wanted

The heart of defence isn’t the only area Portsmouth could do with bolstering before the season begins.

Jordan Archer has arrived as a new option in goal while wingers Sam Silvera and Josh Murphy have bolstered the attacking ranks. Midfielder Reuben Swann looks to be a promising player for the future too.

A more senior option in the middle of the park wouldn’t go amiss. There are players who could operate alongside Marlon Pack in the middle, but Mousinho may want a higher calibre of individual for that role than is currently on offer.