Celtic join Championship side in pursuit of defender

Celtic are keen on Norwich City target Hugo Bueno at Wolves, according to a report by BBC Sport

The Scottish Premiership champions are looking to lure the left-back up to Glasgow this summer as they look to bolster their ranks under Brendan Rodgers. They beat rivals Rangers to the title last season and are hoping to do the same again next time around.

Bueno, 21, has been on Norwich City‘s radar in this window and according to TEAMtalk reporter Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan, they have seen a bid rejected for his services already. It remains to be seen whether they will go back in with another one.

In this latest update regarding the player’s future, BBC Sport claim the Hoops want to bring him to Celtic Park to boost their defensive department. Wolves will have a decision to make on what to do with him ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Norwich City joined in transfer chase by Celtic

Norwich City have a vacancy to fill on the left flank of defence following the exits of Dimitris Giannoulis and Sam McCallum. The latter has recently joined fellow Championship side Sheffield United on a free transfer.

The Canaries could see Bueno as someone to fill that void. They reached the play-offs last term but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United over two legs.

Bueno started his career at CD Areosa and rose up through their academy ranks before moving over to England as a teenager when Wolves came calling in 2019.

He has since made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands outfit in all competitions, 25 of which came last term under Gary O’Neil.

His situation is up in the air right now though attention from other teams.

What next for Norwich City

Based on the fact their approach for Bueno was reportedly rebuffed, Norwich City’s chances of getting him are reducing.

Celtic would be able to offer him European football as well which may turn his head.

Ultimately, the ball lies in Wolves’ court in this particular situation and it is up to them to decide what their plans are for the player.