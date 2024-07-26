Hartlepool United stance on free agent after EFL exit outlines

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has said they won’t be signing goalkeeper Adam Smith following his exit from Morecambe

Morecambe cut ties with the stopper at the end of last season after deciding against extending his contract.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Smith, 31, has been on trial at Hartlepool United recently. His contract with the Shrimps officially expired in late June and he is a free agent.

Sarll has provided this update on his situation in an interview with BBC Radio Tees (via Hartlepool Mail): “With the utmost of respect to Adam, that’s what it’s been (helping each other out) from the start.”

He added: “He’s a very, very good goalkeeper and I hope he has a strong start to his 24/25 season because of the work he’s done with us, I really do.

“If I’m being really transparent here, this is me, I set out from the outset that my preference has been to sign another top, top goalkeeper that I felt would propel our football club to new heights. I wish nothing but good things for Adam.”

Hartlepool United stance on departed Morecambe man

Hartlepool United’s decision not to sign Smith means his hunt for a new club goes on.

The Sunderland-born man is available for Football League teams to snap up for nothing after leaving Morecambe in League Two.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He started out at Middlesbrough before Leicester City snapped him up as a youngster in 2010.

Smith spent five years on the books of the Foxes but never made a first-team appearance. Instead, he gained experience away from the King Power Stadium with loan spells at Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Cambridge United and Mansfield Town.

He has since had permanent stints at Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage, as well as having a couple of temporary loans at Yeovil Town along the way.

The ‘keeper has played just under 250 matches so far.

What next?

Smith featured in 19 games for Morecambe in the last campaign as they finished in 15th position in the fourth tier.

He left the Mazuma Stadium though along with the likes of Farrend Rawson, David Tutonda, Donald Love and Joel Senior, among others.