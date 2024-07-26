Leeds United poised to miss out on signing of Bundesliga man

Leeds United are poised to miss out on the loan signing of Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny to Rangers, according to Czech news outlet iSport

Leeds United have considered a swoop for the attacker in this transfer window as they hunt for some more signings under Daniel Farke. However, their reported target is set to move up to Scotland to join Rangers.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cerny, 26, is a Czech Republic international with 17 caps under his belt so far in his career and has scored six goals for his country. He was in their squad this summer for Euro 2024 over in Germany.

In this latest update regarding his situation by iSport, Rangers are in pole position to land the wideman ahead of the Whites. Farke will have to pursue other targets in his position between now and the deadline in a couple of months.

The Yorkshire outfit kick-start the new 2024/25 season with a home clash against newly promoted Portsmouth.

Leeds United target to join Rangers

Leeds United could have seen Cerny as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking ranks.

Wolfsburg signed him 12 months ago and he has scored five goals in 25 games for the Bundesliga club in all competitions. He still has three years left on his contract.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He started out at FK Příbram before Ajax signed him as a youngster.

Cerny rose up through the academy of the Eredivisie giants and represented them at various different youth levels.

The attacker broke into their first-team in 2015 and made 29 appearances altogether, finding the net on four occasions.

He left Amsterdam in 2019 and has since had spells at Utrecht and FC Twente.

What now for Leeds United-linked man?

A switch to Rangers is now on the cards for Cerny, despite attention from Leeds United.

He has never played outside Holland or Germany so a move to Ibrox will give him the chance to play in a new country.

As for the Whites, they are in pre-season friendly action this weekend with a home clash against Valencia of La Liga as they continue their preparations.