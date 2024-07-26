Leeds United size up ambitious swoop for Norwich City star

Leeds United are gearing up for another season of Championship after coming up short in the play-offs last time around.

The Whites dispatched of Norwich City in the semi-finals before tasting promotion heartbreak once again at Wembley as they were beaten by Russell Martin’s Southampton.

Nevertheless, the focus has turned to preparing for a bigger and better 2024/25 season. Sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara look to have freed up funds for more additions after paying fees for Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle, while Joe Rothwell is in on loan and Alex Cairns signed for nothing.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Now though, Leeds United have been linked with the most ambitious swoop of the lot.

A report from Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claims the Whites are interested in Norwich City standout Gabriel Sara.

The 25-year-old is unsurprisingly subject of interest from higher leagues though. The Italian news outlet states Serie A side Atalanta, Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Leicester City and Galatasaray of Turkey are all keen on Sara.

Sara, who joined the Canaries in 2022, is under contract until 2026. There is a one-year option to extend his stay though.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

For a whole host of reasons, the Whites’ interest in signing Sara is highly ambitious.

For starters, the Norwich City man is someone who has starred at Championship level for two years now. If a move away from Carrow Road awaits, one would expect him to step up to top-flight football, be it home or abroad.

He has the interest from clubs who could offer him that too. Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Atalanta and Galatasaray are all attractive options for the Brazilian.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Secondly, it would likely take a very sizeable bid to sign a star player from a Championship rival, especially one who effectively has three years left on his contract.

Even then, the Whites would have to persuade him to join. That may have been more likely had they won promotion, but a move to another second-tier side would be a sideways step for Sara given he has the talent to move to a higher level.

Midfielders needed

While it seems highly likely that Sara would be out of their reach, Leeds United do need midfielders.

The earlier mentioned sales of Gray and Kamara leave them light on the ground in the middle of the park. Rothwell’s loan arrival does soften that blow and the pursuit of FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic could plug that gap too.

Even then though, Farke may well look for more depth. Someone who can operate as an attacking midfielder, like Sara, could free Georginio Rutter to play in a more advanced role.

The Frenchman has thrived as a no. 10 but given the inconsistencies of Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, Rutter could likely succeed as the out-and-out striker in Daniel Farke’s attack too.