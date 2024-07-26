Hull City ace returns to training ahead of Newcastle United friendly

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan has returned to training after being recalled from his loan at Bahia, as confirmed by the official club X account.

Hull City made the decision to bring the forward back from Brazil as they prepare for the new Championship season. Their new boss Tim Walter is keen to take a look at him over pre-season following his arrival at the MKM Stadium.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Estupinan, 27, will give the Tigers more competition in attacking areas and scored 13 goals for them being before offloaded last year. He has since had temporary spells away at Metz and Bahia and found the net eight times in 21 outings for the latter.

In this latest update regarding his situation on X, he has returned for pre-season. Walter’s side face Newcastle United of the Premier League in a friendly this weekend before clashes against Serie A giants Fiorentina and League One side Reading.

Hull City man back training

Hull City could look to give Estupinan some minutes in their next three friendly outings to help him get back up to speed.

He is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2025 and could be given a fresh start by Walter.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

The Tigers are very short of options up top following the release of Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp, and the end of Liam Delap and Noah Ohio’s loans.

Estupinan joined them in 2022 and was a hit during his first year. However, he didn’t seem to fit ex-manager Liam Rosenior’s style of play, hence why he was allowed to depart.

The Colombia international, who has one cap under his belt, has also had stints in the past at Once Caldas and Vitória de Guimarães.

What now for Hull City

Hull City’s hunt for new faces continues as they look to bring in some more bodies.

Their squad is threadbare at the moment and they need to bring in some new faces.

Estupinan’s return is a boost for the Tigers though and he will give them another player to pick from in attack.

Walter has delved into the market so far this summer to land Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively. The latter could feature for the first time against Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s men played Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing and beat their top flight rivals on penalties after a 1-1 draw.