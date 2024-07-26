3 goalkeepers Hull City should pursue after transfer target moves elsewhere

Hull City are on the hunt for a goalkeeper this summer, Marek Rodak had been linked but he has since sealed a move to Al-Ettifaq.

Hull City are preparing for their fourth consecutive Championship campaign following their promotion from League One in 2021.

The Tigers have made just two additions so far during the transfer window, whilst a substantial 14 departures have taken place at the MKM Stadium.

A possible third addition might have been former Fulham goalkeeper Rodak, according to reporter Alan Nixon, who stated on his Patreon that Tim Walter was keen on striking a deal for the Slovakia international. However, the 27-year-old has since completed a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Here, we put forward three alternative goalkeepers of a similar profile that Hull City should consider now that a move for Rodak is off the cards…

Remy Descamps – Free agent

Former Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper Descamps was released by FC Nantes this summer following a three-year stay with the Ligue 1 outfit and is still without a club as we approach the new season.

The 28-year-old, who came through PSG’s academy and was a regular for their B-team, made 17 appearances for Nantes during his time at the club and kept eight clean sheets in that time. Harshly, he was kept on the bench for the Yellow House’s Coupe de France success in 2021 despite keeping four clean sheets and winning two penalty shootouts in the five cup ties leading up to it.

Standing at 6 ft 5 in, Descamps is a towering presence who may be willing to drop down a level in order to have a rare role as number one as he enters the peak of his career.

Having only ventured as far as Belgium besides his homeland, Hull City would be wise to suggest an English switch for the Frenchman before he is snapped up elsewhere.

Leicester City ‘keeper Iversen looks destined to depart the Foxes this summer with first team opportunities not on offer for the Danish goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old has been a serial loanee since graduating from the East Midlands outfit’s academy. He has featured for Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, OH Leuven, Preston North End and Stoke City over the past six years.

According to talkSPORT presenter Geoff Peters, Leicester want around £1.5m for Iversen who is in the last year of his contract. In the same statement, he reported that Derby County are keen but are offering much less that valuation.

Given the profit that Hull City have received from their recent high-profile sales, there is potential for a solid and sensible deal to be reached.

Vitezslav Jaros – Liverpool

A slightly less experienced option, yet undoubtedly a player with plenty of potential to grow into, Liverpool youngster Jaros could prove to be a neat pick-up for Hull City.

The Czech Republic international is yet to feature for the Reds’ first team, though has racked up senior appearances over several loan spells with St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County, Stockport County and Sturm Graz.

Having been sent on loan to the Austrian outfit midway through last season, the 23-year-old made 21 appearances and kept seven clean sheets alongside featuring in the Europa Conference League and lifting both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup.

Jaros has just one year left on his deal at Anfield, so with playing time unlikely under Arne Slot it could be of great benefit to the Tigers to try and strike a deal for shot-stopper.