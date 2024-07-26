Hull City land six-figure fee from sale of fringe player

Hull City have landed a fee around £300,000 for the sale of Jason Lokilo to CSKA Sofia, according to Hull Live

Hull City added winger Lokilo to their ranks last summer, bringing him in from Sparta Rotterdam.

He had just come off the back of a fruitful spell on loan in Turkey with Istanbulspor and there was hope that he could find form in his second crack at English football. He had previously spent time with Crystal Palace and Doncaster Rovers.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, Lokilo was unable to nail down a place in the side over the first half of the season and in January, the door opened for him to head out on loan. The 25-year-old saw out the campaign in Portugal with Vizela.

Reports circulated over a potential summer exit and it has been confirmed he has moved to Bulgaria. There, he links up with CSKA Sofia on a permanent basis, marking his seventh new club in four years.

Now, Hull Live has revealed the fee paid to take him overseas once more.

They state that Hull City have landed a sum in the region of £300,000 for Lokilo. He had a year left on his contract with the Tigers with an option to extend.

The right move for all

It seemed highly unlikely that Lokilo was going to break back into the Hull City side, even with a change of manager. He struggled to impress in the Championship under Liam Rosenior before his Vizela loan switch.

As such, for both him and the club, this move was the right one.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

It frees up some space in the budget and a spot in the squad for Tim Walter to bring in a new player of his own while allowing Lokilo to embark on a fresh start and find more action elsewhere.

Few fans will complain about the departure of a player on the fringes of the squad and the move benefits all involved. Lokilo will head out with the best wishes of those on Humberside regardless though.

Wingers needed?

After a number of departures from Hull City, the focus now has to turn to new signings.

That is the case across the board, but especially in the final third. Dokugan Sinik and Ryan Longman are the only natural wingers left on the books at the MKM Stadium, though Harry Vaughan could play out wide too.

Up top, there is just Oscar Estupinan, and questions even surround is future again.

It’s safe to say that the next few weeks need to be busy for Hull City and Walter. The new boss needs backing, otherwise he’ll have a tough task emulating last season’s play-off push.