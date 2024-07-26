3 loan targets Derby County must pursue amid Paul Warne transfer admission

Derby County are set to use the loan market according to manager Paul Warne, who hopes to have three new faces in ahead of the season opener.

Derby County were humbled in their pre-season encounter on Wednesday evening, losing 4-0 to newly promoted League Two outfit Chesterfield.

Granted, the Rams experimented with their squad and allowed plenty of minutes throughout their roster. However, the result still highlighted that Warne’s men are still in need of strengthening prior to their Championship return.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Following the defeat, Warne told Leigh Curtis of the Derby Telegraph he hopes to have three new signings in through the doors at Pride Park before his side travel to Blackburn Rovers on Friday 9th August to kickstart the new campaign. The focus is predominantly on loans after a number of permanent additions thus far.

Here, we put forward three players in key areas that Derby County should consider loan moves for…

Elkan Baggott

Reports from Indonesia earlier in the transfer window suggested that the Rams, alongside Wycombe Wanderers, held an interest in young Ipswich Town centre-back Baggott. That interest could well prove beneficial if Warne turns it into a formal offer.

The 21-year-old has developed well on his loan spells in recent seasons and could prove to be a handy rotation option for Derby County, who often switch between a back three and a back four.

Born in Bangkok, but a representative of the Indonesia national team, Baggott featured 14 times for Bristol Rovers in League One last season, scoring one and assisting another whilst contributing to four clean sheets having joined the Gas midway through the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing at an impressive 6′ 5″, the youngster is unlikely to feature in the Premier League for the Tractor Boys and a spell with Derby County the Championship could well suit all parties.

Image courtesy of: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS.

Mason Burstow

Evident from the Rams’ three pre-season fixtures so far is that they are lacking a centre-forward, a big man up top to cause havoc for the opposition’s back line, and Chelsea’s Burstow could fit the bill.

The 20-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge from Charlton Athletic midway through the 2021/22 season before returning to the Addicks on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The tall striker then spent the following season with the Blues, primarily in the academy, but managed three appearances for the first team during the 2023/24 season prior to joining Sunderland on loan.

Burstow made 20 appearances for the Black Cats, 12 of which were starts, though only returned one goal and one assist as part of a heavily rotated front line. A prolonged run of senior action could now be crucial for his development and Warne’s side may be able to provide that.

With 11 goals and four assists to his name in 30 outings for Chelsea’s U21s, he now needs a platform to prove himself. With new signing Jerry Yates more of a second striker, and fellow recent addition Kayden Jackson more effective out wide, the former Charlton youngster could provide Derby County with a much needed different option in the final third.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Tyler Onyango

Following the arrival of Kenzo Goudmijn, Warne spoke to BBC Radio Derby’s Dominic Dietrich of his wish to add another three of four midfielders to his squad. Ebou Adams has since returned on a permanent deal on David Ozoh has joined on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace, meaning there is perhaps still space for one or two more additions in the middle of the park.

Everton youngster Onyango could be a smart option for Rams, able to play as both a defensive or attacking midfielder as well as centrally. The 21-year-old has featured for the Toffees in pre-season, but is unlikely to break into the first team fold just yet.

The former England U18 international has five senior appearances for Everton and 27 appearances in League One thanks to loan spells with Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers, albeit his spell with the latter was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

Onyango is another player who is now at the age where regular first team action is key for his development and following a season on the sidelines for Sean Dyche’s side it feels right that he should test himself in the second tier.

Out of contract in 2025, it could be beneficial for Derby County to swoop now in case he impresses so that they are in pole position to land him permanently next summer.