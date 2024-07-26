Charlton Athletic and Watford join pursuit for in-demand Crystal Palace winger

Charlton Athletic had the player on loan in the 2022/23 season and he was a hit at The Valley, scoring 15 goals in 49 games in all competitions. He has since returned to Selhurst Park and his future is up in the air in this window amid attention from the Football League.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, stayed put at Crystal Palace for the whole of the last campaign and made eight appearances altogether, six of which came in the Premier League. The Eagles now have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.

As per Football Insider, the Addicks are keen on luring him back in an ambitious deal but face competition from Watford in the Championship. The likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, QPR, Luton Town and Southampton have also been credited with an interest.

It would be a big surprise to see Rak-Sakyi drop back into League One.

Therefore, it is unlikely to see Charlton Athletic bring him back, especially due to the number of teams in the second tier reportedly in the frame.

Watford have become one of the latest sides to be mentioned and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking ranks.

It is also worth noting that journalist Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon page last week that Hull City had made an offer for him.

Rak-Sakyi is under contract at Crystal Palace until 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to let him go permanently.

He could do with getting some regular game time out on loan somewhere though and needs to join a club where he is guaranteed a starting position.

Bright future

Rak-Sakyi played in Chelsea’s academy before switching to Selhurst Park in 2019.

He has risen up through the ranks of the Eagles and apart from his temporary stint at Charlton Athletic, he hasn’t really had a regular run in a first-team environment yet.

The forward will be weighing up where his future lies for the next campaign.

Rak-Sakyi could still have a bright future ahead of him at Crystal Palace but his immediate chances of nailing down a place in Oliver Glasner’s XI next term are slim due to the senior options that they have at their disposal in his position.