3 players who must look to leave Charlton Athletic before next season begins

Charlton Athletic have been able to bring in a number of new faces this summer, while most of those to have left did so for nothing.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has taken the chance to refresh his ranks this summer. It’s his first transfer window at The Valley, and he’s been shaping the squad to his liking.

After numerous players moved on at the end of their contracts, seven new faces have come in. Gassan Ahadme, Matty Godden, Luke Berry, Greg Docherty, Josh Edwards, Alex Mitchell and Will Mannion have arrived in South London.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The only players to leave for a fee are Lincoln City signing Conor McGrandles and Alfie May, who left for Birmingham City. However, after several signings, there are some players who could follow them out the door.

Here, we put forward three Charlton Athletic players who must look to move on before the new season begins…

Scott Fraser

Scottish midfielder Fraser is someone who is good enough to be an asset for the Addicks but having previously spoken of a desire to start afresh with recent loan club Hearts, it could be best for all that he embarks on that new chapter.

He has proven himself to be an asset at this level before but things just haven’t worked out at The Valley.

A year is left on the 29-year-old’s contract so cashing in this summer could give Charlton Athletic some funds to reinvest in a replacement. That way, Fraser gets the fresh start he desires too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Lucas Ness

Academy graduate Ness is in a trickier situation as few doubt that the promise is there. He’s been a solid defender for Charlton Athletic on several occasions but at 22, the time has come for him to play on a regular basis.

He may not get the chance to do so for Jones at The Valley. So, the tricky decision to part ways with the youngster could be one that benefits all.

You would think Ness would have EFL admirers, or perhaps at an ambitious National League side. If the Addicks want to keep him long-term, tying him down to a new contract and sending him on loan is also an option.

However, game time has to be the priority for Ness, by any means possible.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Last but not least, Australian shot-stopper Maynard-Brewer is another player capable of being a strong asset at EFL level but with Mannion joining and further goalkeeping changes said to be eyed, he could benefit from an exit.

Maynard-Brewer has had his time as the starting ‘keeper at Charlton Athletic before but it seems Jones isn’t convinced he can hold down the role going forward. As such, a move away will be ideal.

Switching sooner rather than later will still give him a chance to impress and earn a starting spot at his next club in pre-season. This could be one that falls into place later in the window though, and perhaps only when Charlton have signed another goalkeeper themselves.