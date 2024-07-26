Charlton Athletic agree to sell 27-year-old to League One rivals

Charlton Athletic have had a busy transfer window but League One rivals Burton Albion have been extremely active this summer, sealing an extraordinary amount of deals so far.

The Brewers have sanctioned 19 new arrivals, alongside 17 departures, and a 20th addition could soon be confirmed following word from reporter Richard Cawley, who states that Addicks goalkeeper Isted is due to join the League One outfit.

Cawley also mentioned that the Charlton Athletic shot-stopper is set to undergo his medical at Burton imminently.

Hearing #cafc goalkeeper Harry Isted is joining Burton Albion. Set to have his medical this afternoon. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 26, 2024

Having spent time with Southampton and Stoke City in his youth career, the 27-year-old joined Luton Town in 2017 but was never a regular feature for the Hatters.

Isted spent time on loan with Chesham United, Oxford City, Wealdstone and Barnsley before sealing a permanent exit in 2023 to join the Addicks.

The soon-to-be Brewer was kept out of action for a large chunk of last season due to a knee injury, though still managed 23 appearances in all competitions and kept three clean sheets in that time.

Just a year after moving to The Valley however, he is set to make The Pirelli Stadium his new stomping ground.

Competition between the sticks

Despite Burton Albion’s overhaul, Max Crocombe is currently the only senior goalkeeper on the books. As such, Isted’s proposed arrival from Charlton Athletic is a much-needed one.

The 30-year-old New Zealand international signed for the third tier side on a free transfer last summer, joining from League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Crocombe was the club’s clear first choice keeper, racking up 47 appearances in all competitions during the previous campaign. Remarkably, the New Zealander managed to pick up nine yellow cards from those outings alongside 10 clean sheets.

It is unclear as of yet whether it is intended for Isted to provide cover for Crocombe or if the Englishman has been recruited for the number one spot. Regardless, head coach Mark Robinson is set to have a strong goalkeepers’ union at his disposal.

The Brewers were recently taken over by the Nordic Football Group with new chairman Ole Jakob Strandhagen making his intentions very clear from the get-go.

Burton Albion have predominantly targeted youthful players with plenty of potential, mixed in with a number of tried and tested lower league pros to maintain balance within the squad.

It has been a summer like no other for supporters of the Staffordshire side with change coming thick and fast.

Of course, their method could be seen as a risk. The whole squad has essentially been revamped and Robinson is a fairly untested coach at this level, though it is certainly an exciting time to be associated with the club.

Burton Albion seem determined to avoid another relegation battle, and this could perhaps be the start of a very promising chapter in their history. With Charlton Athletic widely tipped for next season too, perhaps we could see them battling it out towards the right end of the table with one another.