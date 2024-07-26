Carlisle United expect to land Premier League player on loan

Carlisle United expect to sign a Premier League player on loan later in pre-season, as detailed in a report by the News & Star

Carlisle United are in the hunt for some more new faces as they prepare for life back in League Two. They were relegated from League One last season after just a year at that level after finishing in the bottom four along with Fleetwood Town, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Cumbrians won the play-offs the last time they were in the fourth tier. They beat Stockport County on penalties at Wembley to secure promotion.

Their boss Paul Simpson is after some additional signings and speaking ahead of their friendly clash against Rochdale this weekend, he said, as per the News & Star: “After a few days’ rest for the players, we’re now getting ready for Rochdale and we’re cranking it up.

“We’ve got Rochdale which will be a good test, we’ve got Gateshead which will be a good test and then finish with the Stockport game. Hopefully we’ll maybe have a couple more bodies in too, and we’ll be ready to go.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Carlisle United cut ties with a few players following the end of the last campaign.

Josh Emmanuel, Jordan Gibson, Tomas Holy, Paul Huntington, Max Kilsby, Sean Maguire, Kai Nugent and Corey Whelan were all released to clear up space and funds in their ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond and Josh Kayode all went back to their parent clubs after their loans expired.

Carlisle United’s recruitment last year didn’t work out in the end and they will hope their arrival this time around will settle in better.

They have brought in Archie Davies, Cameron Harper, Ethan Robson, Charlie Wyke, Terrell Thomas, Aaron Hayden and Jude Smith to bolster their ranks, with more on the way.

It is yet to be known who the top flight player they are trying to sign is at this moment in time.

What next for Carlisle United

Carlisle United don’t appear to be stopping their transfer activity anytime soon as they look to gain promotion next season.

They have friendlies coming up against Rochdale, Gateshead and Stockport County before they kick-start the 2024/25 campaign with an away trip to down to Gillingham.

The Cumbrians then face a home clash against Stoke City of the Championship in the first round of the Carabao Cup.