Bolton Wanderers man wanted by League Two clubs

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said Max Conway is attracting interest from League Two clubs.

Bolton Wanderers have been playing the left-back in their recent pre-season friendlies.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Conway, 20, is a wanted man in the fourth tier and may well be loaned out in this transfer window.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Trotters’ manager Evatt has said, as per a report by The Bolton News: “Max is doing really well and there are a lot of League Two teams ringing my phone off at the minute, so that speaks volumes for where he’s at.

“He looked a little bit jaded (at Chorley) because he has done an enormous amount of work in the off-season, trained intensely with us all pre-season and played in every game against good opponents. Saturday, for instance, Isiah Jones and Luke Ayling are very good footballers at that level and Max more than held his own.

“He is progressing all the time. We are trying to strengthen that area of the pitch, it isn’t a secret, but Max is doing himself no harm. Whatever happens, he is going the right way.”

A temporary exit to the league below would be a good move for Conway.

It would help him get some more experience under his belt and boost his development.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Although he provides strong competition for his position at the moment, his chances of breaking into the starting XI are still slim.

The Mancunian has risen up through the academy ranks at Bolton Wanderers and has represented them at various different youth levels.

He has been a key member of their B team squad over recent times.

Conway has also been loaned out to non-league trio Buxton, Rochdale and AFC Fylde to get some game time.

What next for Bolton Wanderers man?

Bolton Wanderers have a decision to make on what to do next with him and he doesn’t appear to be short of options.

A loan to someone in the Football League would be the next natural progression for him.

The player’s contract with the Trotters expires in June 2025.