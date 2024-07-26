Blackburn Rovers could announce new contract agreement next week, report claims

Blackburn Rovers could wrap up Kyle McFadzean’s new contract early next week if reopened talks go to plan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers signed veteran centre-back McFadzean in the January transfer window, bringing some much-needed steel to their previously leaky backline.

John Eustace set about tightening up things at the back and McFadzean helped him do just that. After penning a short-term deal, the 37-year-old played 13 times across all competitions for Rovers.

However, because of the short-term contract agreed, McFadzean has become a free agent. He is currently free to negotiate with any club but Blackburn Rovers have been speaking to him over a new deal.

Now, after a period of silence over the matter, the Lancashire Telegraph confirms talks between McFadzean and the club have been reopened. Discussions are set to continue over this weekend, it is said.

All being well, the East Lancashire outfit could announce the experienced defender’s new deal in the early stages of next week.

Details over the length of the new agreement have not been mentioned. Given his age though, it seems likely that another short-term contract will be on the table, perhaps keeping him onboard for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

Centre-back options needed

The agreement of new terms with McFadzean would certainly be welcomed. Not only is his experience and leadership valuable for Blackburn Rovers, but he also displayed that he still has the ability to play at this level.

Eustace is in need of extra bodies at the back too.

With Scott Wharton out for the long-term, youngsters Connor O’Riordan and Pat Gamble may be hopefuly of breaking into the side after being involved in pre-season. However, more senior men will be wanted alongside Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter, and McFadzean can be one.

If McFadzean does sign a new deal, you would think one more centre-back will be on the shopping list.

Perhaps a loan would be ideal, covering for the sidelined Wharton temporarily while not hindering the progression of the upcoming O’Riordan and Gamble too much. That could maybe even free one of those two to head out on loan themselves.

Things starting to pick up?

After a slow start to the window, things might finally be picking up at Ewood Park.

Reports have said Blackburn Rovers are closing out the signings of Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi and French prospect Exauce Mafoumbi. If those two come in and McFadzean’s new deal can be confirmed, it will certainly boost the mood among supporters.

There hasn’t been an awful lot to cheer about for the Rovers faithful recently having slid from the play-off picture to relegation candidates. However, with some strong additions, perhaps they can start to look up again soon.