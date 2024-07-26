Blackburn Rovers battling several clubs in pursuit of new transfer target

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Stephen Humphrys along with ‘several’ other clubs following his exit from Wigan Athletic , according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers are keen on luring the striker to Ewood Park on a free transfer this summer. He is available after cutting ties with Wigan Athletic in League One at the end of last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Humphrys, 26, officially saw his contract with the Latics expire in late June and will be weighing up his options as a free agent. He spent three years on the books at The Brick Community Stadium and has a big decision to make on where to go next.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, he doesn’t appear to be short of options and has a few different offers on the table. John Eustace has identified him as a potential option but it remains to be seen whether he will join Rovers at this time.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Blackburn Rovers could see Humphrys as someone to provide competition and depth to their striking department.

Wigan Athletic signed him in 2021 and he went on to score 18 goals in 98 appearances in all competitions for the Latics, chipping in with six assists as well. He was also loaned out to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership in the campaign before last.

Image courtesy of: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS.

The Oldham-born man started his career at Bury and was lured down to London as a youngster when Fulham came calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to play three times for the Whites’ first-team as a teenager and also had loan spells away from Craven Cottage at Shrewsbury Town, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United to get some experience under his belt.

The latter signed him permanently in 2018 and he ended up moving back to the North West with Rochdale on a full-time basis a few years later.

Humphrys fired 11 goals in 29 outings during his single term at Spotland which earned him a switch to Wigan Athletic.

What now for Blackburn Rovers target?

The player is unproven in the Championship but has proved he can score goals in the third tier.

It is unlikely that he would be guaranteed a starting role at Blackburn Rovers if they decide to offer him a deal.

Humphrys wouldn’t be a bad back-up option though and the fact he’s available for nothing means he wouldn’t break the bank either.