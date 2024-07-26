birmingham city, 3 Jay Stansfield alternatives Birmingham City must eye amid ambitious reunion pursuit

26 July 2024
2 minute read

Birmingham City saw the Fulham prospect notch 13 goals and three assists in 47 outings. It made Stansfield one of few shining lights in a dismal season at St. Andrew’s.

Such success may have had him pegged for another shot in the Championship, or even a move to a higher level. However, such is the Blues’ ambition, reports have said talks are underway over a potential deal for the 21-year-old.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Given their financial muscle, there will be hope that a deal can be struck. Such is the optimism of their pursuit though, it could be wise to keep some alternatives in mind.

Here, we put forward three more feasible, yet still ambitious targets that Birmingham City should consider…

Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle

Hardie has taken himself to another level after proving himself in the Championship. He was key in getting Plymouth Argyle up from League One and his return of 12 goals and four assists last season shows he has the ability to do it in the second-tier too.

That and his promotion pedigree could make him a great Stansfield alternative for Birmingham City.

He would still be an ambitious signing but he would come in at a far cheaper price than the Fulham prospect. Hardie’s added experience of the level could be of great use to Chris Davies as he puts faith in players from other divisions and overseas.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Will Osula – Sheffield United

Osula may not have done it on the senior stage yet but the 20-year-old could be due for a statement season. Sheffield United may have him in their Championship plans after relegation, but the offer of more game time in a lower division with Birmingham City could prove tempting.

The Dane is a powerful presence at the top of the pitch and with more starts, he could find the goalscoring form at first-team level he has been looking for.

It would be interesting to see how much the Blades would demand for a permanent deal but they could be receptive to a sale, potentially helping them retain other key players. If not, a loan swoop should not be frowned upon.

Rayan Phillippe – Eintracht Braunschweig

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but Birmingham City have dipped into the German and European markets this summer and could do so again to find a new talisman.

Frenchman Phillippe only joined Eintracht Braunschweigh last summer following a stunning stay in Luxembourg with Hesperange, where he notched 40 goals and 31 assists in 48 games. Eight goals and five assists in 25 2. Bundesliga games has proven he can do it at a higher level too.

The 23-year-old only signed a two-year deal upon arrival last summer so a swoop could be feasible. League One is a level the versatile attacker could thrive at, offering his services across the front three.

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
