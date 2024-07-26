Five Premier League clubs want Birmingham City star, Ipswich Town leading pursuit

Birmingham City have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window to date with a host of ambitious signings made ahead of the new campaign.

Relegation often leads to the departures of some key players but as things stand, exits have been kept to a minimum. Alex Pritchard was sold to Sivasspor but all others to move on did so at the end of their contract.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Among those widely tipped to move to a higher level – perhaps regardless of whether the Blues were relegated or not – is 20-year-old Wales international Jordan James. The midfielder has emerged as a standout at St. Andrew’s and has had high profile interest before.

Now, HITC claims five Premier League clubs are on his trail.

They claim that the Birmingham City academy graduate is wanted by Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City, Brighton and Brentford. As things stand though, it’s the promoted Tractor Boys who are trying to work out a deal and currently lead the pursuit for James.

Serie A side Atalanta remain keen after January interest too with the Hereford-born prospect still expected to move on from the club.

A deserved step up

As touched on before, James had arguably earned the chance to step up to a higher level even before Birmingham City were relegated. He’s had top-flight interest before, so upon the drop to League One, it would be a big surprise to see him line up in the third-tier.

It means such Premier League interest in his services does not come as a surprise, many would have seen it as a matter of time.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Promoted trio Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City have been looking to bolster their ranks and moving for one of the EFL’s brightest prospects could make for smart business.

Brighton and Brentford are prolific recruiters of top young players. James certainly fits their mould, though they will have to usurp current leaders Ipswich in the race for the Blues starlet.

Replacements already signed?

It seems business has been done to prepare for the possibility of departures in the middle of the park at Birmingham City this summer.

Sought-after Scottish prospect Marc Leonard has come through the doors on a permanent basis after plenty of speculation while attacking midfielder Willum Thor Willumsson is one of several statement additions.

They should offer suitable cover if James, or any other prized midfield asset, moves on from St. Andrew’s this summer.

The Welsh prospect is a strong candidate for a big move away, and these new reports of interest increase the chances of a switch coming to fruition.