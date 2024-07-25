Liverpool man ‘ready’ to join EFL side on loan, as per reporter

Wigan Athletic are ‘ready’ to bring back Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Wigan Athletic are preparing to lure the defender back to The Brick Community Stadium as they gear up for the start of the League One season. They cut ties with Tom Pearce in that position at the end of last season and he has since joined CF Montreal in MLS.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Chambers, 19, has travelled with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour of America under their new boss Arne Slot. However, he is now being linked with another exit from Anfield this summer to get more game time under his belt.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, the Latics are poised to re-sign him in this window. They delved into the market yesterday to sign centre-back Toby Sibbick from Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Wigan Athletic poised to re-sign Liverpool man

Getting Chambers back would be a shrewd bit of business by Wigan Athletic. The Mirror suggested earlier this year that he was a wanted man.

He has been on the books of the Liverpool for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Preston-born man penned his first professional deal with the Merseyside outfit back in 2022 and is still waiting on his first-team debut.

He spent time at Kilmarnock in Scotland before his move to Wigan Athletic and played 16 matches during his stint at Rugby Park to boost his development.

Chambers was given the green light to link up with the Latics last January to get some more experience.

He was a hit with Shaun Maloney’s side and went on to make 18 appearances for them in all competitions.

What now?

A switch back to Wigan Athletic is on the cards for the player.

This move would make sense and he would be guaranteed regular minutes.

The England youth international will also be heading back somewhere where he already knows the manager and all the players which will help him settle back in immediately.