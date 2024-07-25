Wigan Athletic see off Championship interest to agree Leicester City loan deal

Wigan Athletic are on the hunt for more new recruits as Shaun Maloney prepares for an exciting 2024/25 campaign at the DW Stadium.

After recovering from a points deduction and finishing comfortably in mid-table last time around, many are backing the Latics to fight for promotion from League One as they have done on several occasions before.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

New faces have already come through the doors but Maloney is keen to add others.

Now, it seems the League One side have pulled off an impressive deal ahead of some strong competition to bring Leicester City prospect Silko Thomas in on a temporary basis.

According to Football Insider, Wigan Athletic have agreed to sign 20-year-old Thomas from the Foxes, who are keen for the former Chelsea talent to get a first shot at regular first-team football.

The Latics are said to have beaten a number of EFL sides to the signing of Thomas, who had Championship clubs on his trail too.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut but after a promising youth career, he’s tipped to find success on the senior stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A welcome addition out wide

Wigan Athletic still need to add to their ranks in other areas but the impending arrival of Thomas will add some welcome depth out wide.

Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman and summer signings Dion Rankine and Michael Olakigbe are all on the books. The latter is expected to be out with a long-term injury though, so Thomas should have a shot at regular minutes.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

Once his arrival is sealed, expect other areas to be prioritised by the Latics.

Further depth up top is a must with only Josh Stones on the books while a left-back may be needed too. Toby Sibbick’s arrival lessens the need to add another body at centre-back for the time being.

Players coming on loan from youth sides have varying success in the EFL but Thomas looks well equipped to become a threat for Wigan Athletic.

Operating on either the left or right-wing, Thomas has six goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League 2. He has four goals and four assists in the U18s Premier League.

He has been learning his trade in two strong academies at Chelsea and Leicester City, hopefully setting him up well to become a handful in League One.

Given that Championship clubs were keen, Thomas looks to be quite the coup for Wigan Athletic if they can get the move over the line.