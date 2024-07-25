wigan athletic

Wigan Athletic see off Championship interest to agree Leicester City loan deal

25 July 2024
1 minute read

Wigan Athletic have won the race to sign Leicester City winger Silko Thomas on loan, according to a report from Football Insider.

Wigan Athletic are on the hunt for more new recruits as Shaun Maloney prepares for an exciting 2024/25 campaign at the DW Stadium.

After recovering from a points deduction and finishing comfortably in mid-table last time around, many are backing the Latics to fight for promotion from League One as they have done on several occasions before.

wigan athletic, Wigan Athletic see off Championship interest to agree Leicester City loan deal
Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

New faces have already come through the doors but Maloney is keen to add others.

Now, it seems the League One side have pulled off an impressive deal ahead of some strong competition to bring Leicester City prospect Silko Thomas in on a temporary basis.

According to Football Insider, Wigan Athletic have agreed to sign 20-year-old Thomas from the Foxes, who are keen for the former Chelsea talent to get a first shot at regular first-team football.

The Latics are said to have beaten a number of EFL sides to the signing of Thomas, who had Championship clubs on his trail too.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut but after a promising youth career, he’s tipped to find success on the senior stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
1 of 20
wigan athletic, Wigan Athletic see off Championship interest to agree Leicester City loan deal

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
leeds united, Leeds United fail with €4m move for Bundesliga ace

Leeds United fail with €4m move for Bundesliga ace

byGraham Smeaton
25 July 2024
3 minute read
Related Posts