West Brom in talks over €2m midfielder deal, reporter claims

West Brom are in talks over a deal to sign Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price, according to Sacha Tavolieri

West Brom are in the market for more new recruits after making three signings to date.

Joe Wildsmith has arrived as another option in goal while just in front of him, Torbjorn Heggem offers a new option at the heart of defence. Ousmane Diakite has added a new body to Carlos Corberan’s midfield department too.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Further signings are needed though, and the Baggies will be more than aware of that as the start of the 2024/25 campaign moves closer and closer.

Now, a new name has emerged on the radar at The Hawthorns.

Writing on X, Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri states that West Brom have entered talks with Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege over a potential deal for Northern Irish midfielder Isaac Price. €2m could be enough to strike a permanent agreement and Standard are already considering replacements.

Discussions over personal terms are underway with a five-year deal in the offing, but Championship rivals Preston North End are also keen.

🚨 EXCL. #Standard Liege & West Bromwich Albion are in talks and working on a deal for a permanent move of Isaac Price.



💰 The North-Ireland player could leave for 2M€.



🗣️ Personal terms still underway and still need to be discussed on the basis of a 5 years contract as… pic.twitter.com/o1TEE9NKVe — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 24, 2024

Price is under contract with Standard Liege until 2027 having signed on a free transfer from Everton last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Impressing abroad

More and more British prospects have taken the chance to test themselves abroad in recent years. Many have done so after leaving Premier League academies, and that’s exactly what Price did.

He moved on from Everton after an extensive youth career and three senior appearances but the move to Belgium has given him a first shot at regular first-team minutes. Price impressed with a goal and two assists in 39 games from midfield last season.

Having impressed overseas, the 20-year-old may well have earned himself another shot on these shores.

Standard’s financial situation has been a perilous one and a sale of Price could be beneficial. It may be that West Brom are beneficiaries of the matter, though Preston North End are also keen and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Midfielders wanted

The Baggies need to bolster the ranks ahead of next season and midfield is an area of focus.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Question marks surround the future of Hull City target Okay Yokuslu and his exit would leave Corberan light on the ground. West Brom new boy Diakite is an option, but he could be more of one for the long-term as the club look to tap into his potential.

Beyond him, there’s Alex Mowatt, John Swift and Jayson Molumby. As such, the signing of Price – or any other midfielder for that matter – would not go amiss before the window ends.