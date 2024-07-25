West Brom target to leave League One club for French transfer

West Brom target Sorba Thomas is set to leave Huddersfield Town to join FC Nantes on loan, according to L’Equipe.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan worked with Thomas during his tenure at Huddersfield Town and the Baggies had been linked with a swoop to reunite the Spaniard and the Welshman.

It comes after Thomas and the Terriers were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season. The winger’s best efforts were not enough to stave off the drop and he always seemed unlikely to stick around for their League One promotion push.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

FC Nantes of Ligue 1 have been among those keen while the Baggies were said to be unwilling to meet Thomas’ valuation.

Now, reports from reputable French outlet L’Equipe claim Nantes will be his destination.

They state that the Ligue 1 side are set to bring the Huddersfield Town man in on loan. In turn, that will end any chance of a West Brom deal to reunite Corberan and Thomas.

Thomas managed four goals and nine assists last season and has managed the step up to Championship football well sicne joining from Boreham Wood in 2021. This move now offers him a first chance to test himself in top-flight football.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A deal missed out on?

While West Brom may have had Thomas on their radar, previous reports have said they were put off by the asking price Huddersfield Town had set.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while they may have felt a deal was not right for them financially, the Baggies may have missed out on the chance to make a smart and shrewd addition to their ranks ahead of next season.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Another option out wide would not go amiss and Thomas has already proven himself in the Championship. He would have brought real creativity to Corberan’s right-hand side, also offering his services on the left and through the middle if required.

His previous time with the Spanish boss would have made for a smooth transition into life at The Hawthorns too. Now though, a new challenge in France awaits.

A future with Huddersfield?

Looking at his contract situation, this move doesn’t necessarily close the door on a Huddersfield Town return for Thomas.

He still has two years left on his deal, so he could feasibly come back into their side once the loan ends. However, a strong spell away could prompt clubs to move for him, and with a year left on his deal at that point, the Terriers could that the chance to cash in.

That may well offer West Brom or any other admirers another chance to make their move.

For now though, it seems Nantes awaits Thomas while his parent club battle to make an immediate return to the Championship.