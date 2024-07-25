walsall

Player Chesterfield had on trial signs for fellow League Two club

25 July 2024
Walsall have signed goalkeeper Sam Hornby on a permanent basis following his trial at Chesterfield, as announced by their official club website.

Walsall have decided to snap up the stopper on a one-year deal as they gear up for the start of the new League Two season. He trained with Chesterfield during their pre-season training trip to Spain last month, as per Derbyshire Times, but has now joined their new league rivals.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

Hornby, 27, cut ties with Colchester United at the end of last season. They decided not to extend his deal and he subsequently became a free agent.

After joining the Saddlers, he has told their website: “I am delighted to be here. There was a conversation between my agent, the Head Coach (Mat Sadler) and Dan Still and we all put our heads together, found a day where I could come in. I have been in for the last week, all of the staff have had a look at me and they have decided that they want to offer me a contract. 

“Football has got a strange way of doing a full circle and I think this is the final line in the circle for me to come back here. I am back in the area that I grew up in and I am really excited for that.”

Walsall land ex-Chesterfield trialist

Hornby will add more competition and depth to Walsall’s goalkeeping department.

He is an experienced stopper in the Football League and will compete for their number one spot.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Birmingham-born man is now back in familiar surroundings too.

Hornby started his career at Burton Albion and had loan spells away as a youngster at Brackley Town and Kidderminster Harriers to get some experience.

Port Vale snapped him up in 2017 and he went on to play 15 games during his time at Vale Park, as well as having a temporary spell away at Chester.

He then spent three years with Bradford City and made 32 outings for the Yorkshire outfit.

Colchester United landed him in 2022 and he has since made 30 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, six of which came last term.

Hornby also had a loan spell at Solihull Moors in the National League earlier this year.

New challenge at Walsall

Walsall are back in friendly action this weekend at home to Birmingham City.

They kick-start the 2024/25 season against Morecambe.

Chesterfield recruit from Stockport County sustains injury blow
