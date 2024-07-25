Sunderland, Middlesbrough make contact with 14-goal/assist winger

Sunderland and Middlesbrough will both be looking to make notable improvements in the 2024/25 season after coming up short of their goals last time around.

It was a real campaign to forget for the Black Cats especially. A change in manager from Tony Mowbray to Michael Beale backfired in a big way and they finished far off the play-off spots they ended up in during the 2022/23 season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

As for Boro, departures for key players and injuries didn’t aid their bid to replicate their top-six success. However, Michael Carrick retains firm backing on Teesside and there’s confidence their best days lay ahead.

Now, in the search for new recruits, the north east pair have identified a similar target.

According to a report from Finnish outlet MTV, both Sunderland and Middlesbrough have an interest in 21-year-old attacker Topi Keskinen, who plays for HJK Helsinki. Blackburn Rovers made and failed with a bid for him in January, but fresh interest could take him to the Championship.

The Black Cats and Boro have made contact with the player’s entourage but HJK will need a significant offer to let one of their key men go, it is added.

More on Keskinen

Keskinen mainly plays as a left winger but he can operate anywhere across the front three.

He managed eight goals and six assists in 34 games over the course of last season. He performed well in Helsinki’s domestic league and also tested himself in the UEFA Conference League and qualifiers for the Europa League and Champions League.

Having impressed with Mikellin, he earned a move to the Finnish capital in January 2023. Overall, he has managed 14 goals and 14 assists in 66 games for the club.

Having impressed in his native, Keskinen may well have earned himself a high profile move to England. Sunderland and Middlesbrough are two intriguing, appealing options, though it remains to be seen just where he heads.

Added goal threat

Both Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be determined to add more goalscoring threat to their lineup ahead of the new campaign. Both were arguably too reliant on one goalscorer last season.

The Black Cats had Jack Clarke as their leading talisman and they struggled when he was out injured.

As for Boro, they had Emmanuel Latte Lath hit fine form over the second half of the season. It will be hoped the supporting cast can chip in more in the season to come for both sides and if a deal can be struck, Keskinen could bring some new threat to the north east.