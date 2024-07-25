Leader named as Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle chase 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are still in the market for more new signings despite enjoying one of the Championship’s busiest summer transfer windows to date.

Popular manager Danny Rohl has wasted no time in shaping the squad to his liking after committing his future to the Owls. It came after he inspired an unlikely survival after taking over from Xisco Munoz.

There have been numerous new signings but even more players have been linked. Among the names frequently mentioned recently has been Scott Wright, who looks set to leave Rangers.

Now, Football Insider states that despite wide interest, it is Sheffield Wednesday who are frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old winger this summer.

They cite rival interest from fellow Championship sides Derby County and Preston North End. Recent reports have named Plymouth Argyle as an admirer of Wright too.

Talks have been held with the Owls, the Rams and the Lilywhites with Rangers willing to accept a fee below £1m. It comes as they look to receive a fee for Wright before potentially losing him for nothing next year, also cutting a chunk off their wage bill in the process.