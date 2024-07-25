3 Ian Poveda alternatives Sheffield Wednesday must eye after Sunderland swoop

Sheffield Wednesday were interested in bringing Ian Poveda back to the club permanently, but his move elsewhere has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday saw Poveda become an influential and popular player while on loan from Leeds United and there was a determination to sign him for good after his Whites deal ended.

However, after talks dragged on and Danny Rohl suggested differences between the two parties, it has been confirmed that Championship rivals Sunderland have secured his services on a long-term contract.

Rohl and the Owls will still be keen to add a lively, talented attacker who can operate out on the wings or through the middle. As such, they may well already have Poveda alternatives on the radar.

Here, we put forward three Sheffield Wednesday must consider after the Colombian’s Black Cats switch…

Scott Twine – Burnley

Twine’s future with Burnley is up in the air having endured a tough time at Turf Moor since signing from MK Dons but if the door opens for him to move on – permanently or temporarily – then Sheffield Wednesday should be among those keen.

He might not be the electric, tricky attacker with quick feet like Poveda. However, he is still a direct threat and the technical ability he offers could make him a real star in Rohl’s setup.

He would offer his services out wide or as an attacking midfielder. Twine would also bring added set-piece threat to the ranks.

Amario Cozier-Duberry – Brighton

Brighton have only just signed Cozier-Duberry following his departure from Arsenal. They may well look to keep him around their first-team picture while supplementing him with academy football.

However, the Seagulls are aware that Sheffield Wednesday can be trusted with their top talents and young winger Cozier-Duberry could benefit from a shot at more regular football after starring at youth level.

He’s a quick and tricky attacker who, again, can play out wide or through the middle. This would have to be a loan move though, and perhaps Rohl is after something more long-term.

Oleksiy Kashchuk – Free agent

Last but not least, if Rohl and Wednesday want to return to the free transfer market, 24-year-old Ukranian Kashchuk could be an intriguing option to consider following his departure from Shakhtar Donetsk.

He enjoyed a run of three goals in three games for Shakhtar but dropped down the pecking order and was duly released. This comes after a fruitful loan with Sabah FK, where he netted 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 games.

This would be a big new challenge for him but Rohl has shown a willingness to put faith in more left-field signings. As a free agent, Sheffield Wednesday could uncover a new star with a shrewd, low risk move for Kashchuk.