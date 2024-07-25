Sheffield United, Burnley keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest fringe man

Sheffield United and Burnley are among those interested in Lewis O’Brien as Nottingham Forest eye a new loan exit, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield United and Burnley are both gearing up for a return to Championship football after dropping from the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Neither the Blades or Clarets were able to fend off instant relegation in campaigns to forget. However, they’ll now be aiming to battle for an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

New signings are needed for both, and it seems they’ve now identified a similar target.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that Sheffield United and Burnley are both among those interested as Nottingham Forest prepare to send midfielder Lewis O’Brien out on loan once again.

The Blades are long-term admirers and Nixon states they are expected to come in strong for the 25-year-old. As for the Clarets, they’re keeping an eye on the situation but their bloated squad means sales could be needed first.

O’Brien also has interest from LAFC having enjoyed his short stay in the U.S. with D.C. United in 2023 but he could return to the Championship after spending last season with Middlesbrough.

A Championship mainstay

Midfielder O’Brien has been a Championship regular since coming through the Huddersfield Town academy and it seems Sheffield United or Burnley could offer him a route back to the level this summer.

After cementing himself as one of the division’s midfield standouts with the Terriers, his step up to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest was thoroughly deserved. However, he was one of many players signed by Forest that summer, and he struggled to make an impact.

Following his earlier mentioned stint in the United States, O’Brien would link up with Middlesbrough for the 2023/24 campaign.

There, he played 25 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist. He now has 146 Championship appearances to his name, registering eight goals and 11 assists along the way.

A welcome addition at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United are in need of a host of new signings this summer and in midfield, someone like O’Briien certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Amid speculation over potential exits for star men like Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza, recruiting a new star such as O’Brien could prove to be smart business. He’s an experienced and proven player at Championship level who can come in and instantly impact Wilder’s side at Bramall Lane.

Burnley could offer some strong competition, as could LAFC, but the Clarets’ squad is overcrowded and ideally, they’ll offload players before bringing anyone else through the doors at Turf Moor.